DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.