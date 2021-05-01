Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

