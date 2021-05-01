1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75 to $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of approx +40% yr/yr or $2.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

FLWS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

