Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 4,645,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

