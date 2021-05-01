nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.45. 960,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

