Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Announces Earnings Results

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

