Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.47-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.606-12.723 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.69. 2,805,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.