Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,506. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

