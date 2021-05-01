Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,040,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,449. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

