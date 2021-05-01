Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 388,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

