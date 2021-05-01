Fundamentun LLC Has $800,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. 10,575,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

