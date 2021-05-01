Eden (EDN) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $89,729.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

