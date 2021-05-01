Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Decreases By 45.7%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 14,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

