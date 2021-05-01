Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Decreases By 44.2%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,467. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.