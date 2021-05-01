Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. 2,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

