$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.63. 1,023,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.82. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

