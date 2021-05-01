Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

