United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 53,374 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,374 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ICAP lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

