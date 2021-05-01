Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.