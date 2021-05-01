Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,072.33.

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

