United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

