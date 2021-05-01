PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

NYSE:PBFX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,283. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $960.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

