Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. 2,437,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,283. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $69.85 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

