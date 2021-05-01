The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

KHC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 7,664,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

