Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Earnings Results

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Shares of CPAC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $607.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

