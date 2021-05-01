Zacks: Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Model N reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on MODN shares. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

MODN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 152,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Model N by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

