Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $7.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 391,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

