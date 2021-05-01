Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.30. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,797. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

