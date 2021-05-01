Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

