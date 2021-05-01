Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

