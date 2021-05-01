Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

