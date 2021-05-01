Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.