Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 112.2% in April

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

