Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Shares of OPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 251,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

