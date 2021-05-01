nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.7-541.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.61 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 960,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

