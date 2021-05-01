Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.12). Savara reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVRA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

