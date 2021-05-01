Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $400,552.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $400,552.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

