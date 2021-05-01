Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

