$510.88 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $510.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.64 million and the highest is $512.12 million. Air Lease reported sales of $511.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AL stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 748,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

