Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $11.60 million. OptiNose reported sales of $7.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $83.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OptiNose stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,563. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.