PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.