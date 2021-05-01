Usca Ria LLC Purchases 12,818 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day moving average of $236.07. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.