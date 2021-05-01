Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS CZMWY remained flat at $$176.00 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.