Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.