$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.24. 665,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,027. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

