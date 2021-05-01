Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,001 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 14,283,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

