Unitrade (TRADE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.63 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.00880350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.08641842 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

