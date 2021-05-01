Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $29,195.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.00880350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.08641842 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

