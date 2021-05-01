$53.69 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce sales of $53.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.88 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,423. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $772.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

