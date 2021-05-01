OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.20 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.